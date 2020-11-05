Damariscotta Storefront Shifts from Nerdy Treasures to Soaps, Body Products November 5, 2020 at 8:52 am Maia ZewertYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSoap Supports Veggies to TableFrom Funko Pop to Jelly Slugs, Smitten Caters to the Cool Nerd in EveryoneDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxLocal Woman Prepares to Open ‘Nerdy’ Store in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!