Damariscotta, Wiscasset Chambers Schedule Ribbon-Cutting

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce will provide a joint ribbon-cutting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 for TheGym@SBPT, Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy’s new fitness center located at 75 Winslows Mills Road in Waldoboro.

The gym provides an energized environment for ages 16 and older, offering a full cardio room with treadmills, rowers, and elliptical machines. There are circuit machines and steppers on the equipment floor, a strong free weight section, and certified fitness trainers to help members’ achieve their goals. In addition to the equipment, other services include indoor tanning services.

For more information, go to sheepscotbaypt.com or call 832-5544.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

