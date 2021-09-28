Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta, Wiscasset Chambers Schedule Ribbon-Cutting

at

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce will provide a joint ribbon-cutting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 for TheGym@SBPT, Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy’s new fitness center located at 75 Winslows Mills Road in Waldoboro.

The gym provides an energized environment for ages 16 and older, offering a full cardio room with treadmills, rowers, and elliptical machines. There are circuit machines and steppers on the equipment floor, a strong free weight section, and certified fitness trainers to help members’ achieve their goals.  In addition to the equipment, other services include indoor tanning services.

For more information, go to sheepscotbaypt.com or call 832-5544.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^