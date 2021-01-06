Damariscotta’s Cupacity Adds Delivery Service

Cupacity, the cafe at 133 Main St. in downtown Damariscotta, is now offering delivery service.

Cupacity had resumed indoor dining in the fall, after the installation of a Global Plasma Solutions Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization system, which eliminates airborne particulates and odors. Customers welcomed the opportunity to be inside, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, owner Susan Murphy knew she needed to make a change.

“With everything going on, we knew we needed to close indoor dining again, but we wanted to find a way to bring what we offer directly to people,” Murphy said. “We do takeout and curbside, but we thought that deliver would offer just that … something extra.”

Within a 5-mile radius, Cupacity will deliver everything on its menu, from homemade soups, avocado toast, and veggie grain bowls to coffee, lemonade, and tea. In addition, customers can order wholesale items, including Bard Coffee, Samovar tea, and Cupacity’s curated list of wines and beers.

“We carry wines that you’re not going to find anywhere else, really,” Murphy said. “It’s one of the things that makes us, us.”

While some items, like a single latte, may not travel well, Murphy and the team at Cupacity have introduced beverages in larger quantities, such as a “box o’ coffee,” a “bottle o’ chilled latte,” and a “jug o’ nitro cold brew.” Sweets and treats, like scones, muffins, and brioche buns, are also available for delivery.

Customers can view the full menu and order online at cupacitycafe.square.site/s/order. If, for some reason, the form does not work or the order isn’t accepted, Murphy said customers should call the cafe at 563-6127 or email susan@cupacity.com.

As the delivery service begins, Murphy said, the Cupacity team will listen to customer feedback and adjust as desired.

“If people really respond, we can expand the radius or the order times,” Murphy said. “We always respond to feedback!”

Delivery is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, with orders accepted until 1 p.m.

Cupacity is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call Cupacity at 563-6127 or find the cafe on Facebook and Instagram.

