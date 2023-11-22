Damariscotta’s Legacy Properties Office Welcomes New Broker

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury real estate company, is proud to announce Debi Fox, of Damariscotta, has joined the brokerage.

“We are pleased to welcome Debi Fox to the Damariscotta office,” said company founder and President Chris Lynch. “Debi’s career spans over 20 years with a proven track record for helping her clients achieve results. She was formerly named realtor of the year and served the Lincoln County Board of Realtors as president. Debi is dedicated to providing clients with a personalized and stress-free experience with our world-class tools.”

Fox has been selling real estate for over 20 years and has sold more than 250 houses throughout her impressive career. When she was growing up, her parents bought and restored three houses, planting the seed for her love of real estate and restoration.

Raised in Cumberland, Fox spent her summers in Harpswell with her grandparents. Her family settled on an 80-acre farm in Cumberland, and at age 11 she was gifted her first horse by her uncle. The farm continued to grow and ended up with six adult horses and several foals every year, plus sheep, pigs, chickens, cats, and two dogs.

Fox went to North Yarmouth Academy and later graduated from the University of Maine, and continued to show horses all over New England during this time.

In addition to riding horses, Fox is a passionate sailor. After graduating, she helped deliver a sailboat from the Portland Yacht Club to Coconut Grove in Florida, where she lived for a time, and then later moved to Boston. Maine always called her home, and she moved back to open her own business in Damariscotta in the 1980s, Fox’s Glass Works.

After running a very successful business, she sold it after 20 years and decided to dive right into real estate after a “two-week retirement.” At the time, her designated broker said Fox was the best “rookie” he had ever had. Her buyer and seller clients mean the world to her, and she is still close friends with several of them to this day. Fox goes the extra mile to work with buyers and sellers, who find her open, honest, flexible, and very detail oriented.

Fox’s husband is a retired builder with historic ties to the area. His family was one of the original settlers and still owns part of the original homestead on the Kennebec River. The deed to the property was a land grant from the king of England, a gift in appreciation for his ancestor’s work as the customs agent for Salem and Marblehead. Fox and her husband have restored and rebuilt their home in Damariscotta and two cottages on the Kennebec River that they enjoy and use as rentals.

Right now, they are in the process of restoring her husband’s childhood home on the Eastern River. Fox has great knowledge and experience in restoring and rebuilding houses and brings this tremendous asset to her clients.

A member of the National Association of Realtors, Fox has served on the board of directors of the Maine Association of Realtors for several years, and is the former president of the Lincoln County Board of Realtors. In 2010, she was also honored with the Realtor of the Year award.

Fox has lived in Lincoln County for 40 years, and her love of kayaking, sailing, gardening, skiing, photography, and painting folk art makes a great balance in her life and her love of Maine.

Fox may be reached directly by phone at 350-1474, by email at dfox@legacysir.com, or at deborahfox.legacysir.com.

