Joseph Corey, president of Day’s Jewelers announced the hiring of Nikia Levesque as vice president of marketing for the company’s eight jewelry stores across Maine and New Hampshire. Levesque has worked for Day’s since she was a teenager beginning her career as a service specialist at the company’s Waterville location.

Her career within the company has only grown since then; she has worked as a sales associate in both the Waterville and Augusta locations, and in the corporate office as a merchandising intern, marketing coordinator, and, most recently, marketing manager. Levesque holds a bachelor’s degree in international business & logistics from Maine Maritime Academy.

When Levesque isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her family. Levesque resides in Winslow with her fiancé Seamus and their dog, Willa.

Levesque was hired as Day’s Jewelers’ new vice president of merchandising on Wednesday Sept. 21 and began the position on Thursday, Sept. 22.

“I came into the jewelry business and Day’s Jewelers when I was only 16 years old and I have developed a true passion for the industry and a love for this company and our people,” Levesque said. “My favorite aspect of this business is knowing that we are helping our customers celebrate and honor life’s most precious milestones that multiple generations can cherish forever. My goal in my new role is to share not only the Day’s story but enhance the education and appreciation surrounding fine jewelry to all ages. I am excited and dedicated to leading our marketing team into the future.”

In her new position, Levesque will provide leadership, guidance, and career development training for Day’s’ entire marketing team. She assumes full responsibility for the 108-year-old company’s branding, marketing, and advertising efforts. Levesque will also oversee Day’s website and e-commerce division.

Above all else, Levesque will ensure that Day’s reaches guests, new and old, with the care and consideration that one family member would offer another.

Nikia replaces Jeff Corey, Day’s former vice president of marketing. Corey and his wife Kathy purchased Day’s 1988 and owned the company until November 2021 when they transferred ownership of the company to Day’s employees under an employee stock ownership plan.

“I first met Nikia when she was 16 at a mutual friend’s graduation celebration,” Jeff Corey said. “I knew immediately she belonged on the Day’s team. She worked in our stores through high school, went on to college and joined our marketing team after graduating from MMA. It has been a true pleasure mentoring a woman with such passion and dedication to our brand. Retirement will be much easier for me knowing our marketing department is in such capable hands.”

Corey will no longer be employed with the company but will continue to serve on Day’s Jewelers Board of Directors. The Day’s family wishes him the absolute best in his retirement from the company.

Day’s Jewelers, a Maine based employee-owned company, was founded by the Davidson brothers in Portland in 1914 and employs approximately 140 people in Maine and New Hampshire.

Kathy and Jeff Corey, natives of Madawaska and Fort Kent, purchased Day’s from the original founders in 1988 and sold the company to employees in November 2021. Day’s Jewelers has eight physical store locations as well as a full e-commerce website. To learn more about Day’s Jewelers go to daysjewelers.com.

