Born and raised in Massachusetts, Debby Schling has called Maine home for over 20 years now. She spends her time between her two residences in Damariscotta and South Bristol, which allows her familiarity and comfort across several Midcoast communities.

Schling takes pride in her understanding of what draws so many families and individuals to Lincoln County, using such knowledge to provide top-notch real estate services to buyers and sellers alike.

Having worked in real estate since 2004, Schling has achieved over $74 million in sales. She attributes her professional success to her attention to detail, sense of humor, and enjoyment of creating lasting relationships with customers and clients. She served on the Lincoln County Board of Realtors for many years and was named Lincoln County Realtor of the Year in 2017.

More recently, she has been recognized for successfully mentoring several new realtors in Newcastle Realty’s apprenticeship program. Schling has been affiliated with Newcastle Realty since 2007 and shares her appreciation for the company being locally owned and its substantial involvement in the community.

When Schling is not serving the needs of her real estate clients, she enjoys gardening, playing tennis, and spending time with her family. She can be reached by calling Newcastle Realty’s office, 87 Main St., in Damariscotta, 563-1003, ext. 113; or her mobile phone, 380-4511; or email debbyschling@cheneycompanies.com. To learn more about Newcastle Realty, please go to mynewcastle.com.

