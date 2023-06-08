Dow Furniture Raises Funds for Travis Mills Foundation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dow Furniture is honored to have partnered with the Travis Mills Foundation during a Memorial Day fundraiser and sale.

The Waldoboro company donated a total of $2,000, stemming from a portion of sales from its Memorial Day promotion. Additionally, a team of runners from Dow Furniture proudly participated in the Miles for Mills 5K, an event that attracted over 1,300 registrants and generated $160,000 for the foundation.

While Dow Furniture is grateful to have contributed to this cause, the focus remains on the pivotal work performed by the Travis Mills Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to supporting “recalibrated veterans,” a term coined by its founder, and their families as they navigate physical and emotional challenges, forge stronger familial bonds, and facilitate periods of well-deserved rest and relaxation.

The Travis Mills Foundation was established by retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, of the 82nd Airborne Division, a quadruple amputee veteran who endured the loss of both arms and legs from an improvised explosive device while on active duty in Afghanistan.

Embodying the spirit of Mills’s mantra, “Never give up. Never quit,” the foundation provides an all-inclusive, all-expenses-paid, barrier-free experience for injured veterans and their families through their nationally recognized retreat in Maine’s picturesque Belgrade Lakes Region. Participants engage in adaptive activities, find tranquility in the beauty of Maine’s outdoors, and foster invaluable connections with other veteran families.

The foundation’s commitment to service has provided solace to many, and with the inauguration of a new health and wellness center in 2022, it will offer an even more comprehensive range of support.

Dow Furniture considers its contribution to the Travis Mills Foundation a privilege, recognizing the foundation’s vital role in empowering America’s heroic men and women. To learn more about the Travis Mills Foundation and how to support this great cause, go to travismillsfoundation.org.

At Dow Furniture, giving back to the community is a core value, which is why the third generation, family-owned mattress and furniture store is proud to partner with an organization that makes such a profound impact on American veterans.

