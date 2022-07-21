Advanced Search
Dressing Down Benefits Veggies to Tables Submitted article

Representatives from First National Bank present a check for $932.03 from the bank's Casual for a Cause program to Veggies to Table. From left: First National Banks Alyssa Allen and Jessica Day, Veggies to Tables Erica Berman and Alain Ollier, and First National Wealth Managements Gary Stone. (Photo courtesy First National Bank)

Employees of First National Bank recently raised $932.03 for Veggies to Table through its Casual for a Cause program. Employees make a contribution to a nominated nonprofit organization in exchange for dressing casually on Fridays for one month.

Veggies to Table’s mission is to grow top-quality organic produce and flowers to donate to local people experiencing food insecurity, create lasting community connections through its volunteer program, and provide education around healthy food and sustainable living.

For more information, go to veggiestotable.org.

First National Bank, a subsidiary of The First Bancorp, Inc., is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

