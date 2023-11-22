Du Jardin Grows Its Garden November 22, 2023 at 1:04 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSoap Supports Veggies to TableDu Jardin to Launch Natural Fragrance BarBusiness Expansion Plan Approved for Damariscotta’s Du JardinDamariscotta’s ‘Nerd Store’ Now Offers Produce, HerbsCupacity, By Day and Night Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!