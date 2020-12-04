Edgecomb Pop-Up Restaurant Hopes to Attract Gardens Aglow Traffic

A pop-up restaurant and bar are open in Edgecomb, offering an option for dinner and drinks on the way to Gardens Aglow at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay.

Water’s Edge Restaurant & Bar, at the Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort, opened Nov. 19 and will stay open through Jan. 2, lining up with the dates for Gardens Aglow. The idea is to capitalize on the influx of people traveling through Edgecomb to the gardens.

The restaurant has been well received so far, according to Midcoast Hospitality Vice President of Marketing Erin Stodder. If it continues to go well, there’s a possibility the restaurant could reopen in the spring.

Midcoast Hospitality owns four local hospitality businesses, including Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort and Water’s Edge.

The Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort is also offering a special Gardens Aglow package for lodging — anyone who books a stay through Jan. 2 will get one free ticket to Gardens Aglow, good for one passenger vehicle to enter this year’s drive-thru event.

Stodder said the restaurant was designed to have a relaxed, casual feeling. The dining area features a large stone fireplace decorated for the holidays and a seating area with large armchairs overlooking the Sheepscot River and Wiscasset.

Water’s Edge has recently been used as an event space for weddings and other events. The interior is spacious and the tables are spaced to allow for physical distancing. All staff members wear masks, and patrons are required to wear them unless they are seated at a table. State mandates currently cap indoor gatherings at 50 people.

Water’s Edge offers a variety of seafood options, from mussels and oysters to fish tacos and a haddock sandwich. There is also a build-your-own flatbread option, plus burgers, salads, macaroni and cheese, soups, and dessert specials.

The bar makes an array of specialty cocktails, as well as classic beer and wine options.

Dine-in service, takeout, and curbside pickup are all available, as well as online ordering at tinyurl.com/y2dktoxw. To make a reservation or place an order by phone, call 579-1800.

Water’s Edge is open Wednesday-Sunday from 4-9 p.m.

