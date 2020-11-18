Edgecomb’s Skip Cahill Tire Closes

The owners of Skip Cahill Tire, at 236 Route 1 in Edgecomb, are selling the property after 31 years in business there.

A Bath location, Cahill Tire, will remain open. “Physically, having two locations was just too much,” owner David Cahill said. “I needed to scale down.”

The Bath shop was the original location, opened in 1938 by David Cahill’s grandfather and later operated by his father, Skip Cahill. In 1989, David Cahill opened his own tire business — the Edgecomb location — and named it Skip Cahill Tire after his father, who guided him through the process of starting a business.

In 2012, Skip Cahill retired and sold the Bath location to David Cahill and his sister, Marlene Cahill. They continued to operate both locations until closing Edgecomb on Oct. 31.

The Edgecomb property is being sold to a carpenter for use as a workshop, David Cahill said. The sale is expected to close in summer 2021.

