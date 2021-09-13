Farrin’s Boatshop Delivers Maine Marine Patrol Boat

Farrin’s Boatshop delivered a new Maine Marine Patrol boat at the beginning of August. The boat, built on a 42 Calvin Beal designed hull and top unit, was finished to a turnkey operation. Its home port will be Boothbay Harbor.
