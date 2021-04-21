First National Bank Announces New Executive Vice President

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced the promotion of Jon Nicholson to executive vice president, chief lending officer.

“I am pleased to recognize Jon’s hard work and dedication. Over the course of his career, Jon has shown tremendous leadership and vision within First National Bank and his community.” McKim said.

Nicholson has been promoted to executive vice president, chief lending officer following the retirement of his predecessor, Charles Wootton. Nicholson joined First National Bank in 1998 and has held a variety of positions, including controller, business relationship officer, and most recently senior vice president, senior regional business relationship officer.

Nicholson holds a B.S. in business administration with a concentration in accounting from the University of Maine at Orono. He is also a 1996 graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking, and he graduated from the New England School of Banking at Williams College in 2000.

Nicholson is active in his community and currently serves as a board member of the Kebo Valley Golf Club; treasurer of Acadian Youth Sports; and treasurer of Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association. He is also an incorporator of Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Nicholson and his wife, Cathy, live in the Bar Harbor community. Their son, Kyle, attends the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and their daughter, Robin, works as an actuary in New York, NY.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot Counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195, go to thefirst.com, or find the bank on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

