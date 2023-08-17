First National Bank Announces Promotions

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced staff promotions in Lincoln County.

“I am pleased to recognize our team’s hard work and dedication,” McKim said.

Shanna Castner has been promoted to mortgage loan officer. Castner joined the bank in 1999 and has worked in both branch operations and the lending division. She moved to a loan assistant role in 2016 and was most recently a mortgage loan administrator in Lincoln County.

Ann Clifford has been promoted to assistant branch manager. Clifford joined the bank in 1991 and has worked in a variety of branch operation roles. She was most recently a branch supervisor in Wiscasset.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

