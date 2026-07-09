First National Bank Announces Retirement of 41-Year Employee

First National Bank recently announced the retirement of Tammy Plummer, executive vice president chief information officer, following a 41-year career with the bank.

Plummer joined First National Bank in 1985 as a teller and went on to serve in a variety of branch, operations, technology, and leadership roles. She was named data processing manager in 1994, chief technology officer in 2003, chief information officer in 2014, and executive vice president chief information officer in 2015.

She has led the bank through significant change, including three bank mergers and branch acquisitions, multiple data conversions, 14 branch renovations, and seven major system conversions. Her work has also played an important role in protecting the bank and its customers from the ongoing challenges of cybersecurity and fraud.

“Tammy has had an amazing 41-year career at First National Bank,” said Tony McKim, president and CEO. “She joined the executive team in 2015 and has led her teams with a spirit of excellence, engagement, and authenticity throughout her entire career. Tammy has always prided herself and her team on protecting the bank and its customers from all the elements the cyber world can throw at us, and she has done so admirably. She will be greatly missed, as will her valuable input. Cheers to the next chapter, Tammy!”

Plummer also served on the Maine Bankers Association Operations and Technology Committee for more than 20 years, including two terms as chair. In partnership with the Maine Bankers Association, she helped create the Fraud Red Flags community presentation and shared it with organizations across the state.

Her community involvement includes supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine through more than 30 Bowl for Kids’ Sake events, volunteering with Veggies to Table, serving as an Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute mentor, and participating in Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build.

Reflecting on her career, Plummer shared that First National Bank has been much more than a workplace.

“Essentially, I grew up here,” said Plummer. “I started at 19 years old as a teller. This place is my family. I met many of my best friends here. The bank has supported me through personal and professional milestones for more than 40 years. I have enjoyed working with team members across our branch footprint from Eastport to Wiscasset.”

In retirement, she looks forward to her first summer off in many years, spending more time with her grandchildren, hiking and exploring Maine, traveling out west, and enjoying life with no set schedule.

First National Bank, a subsidiary of The First Bancorp Inc., is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties.

For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

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