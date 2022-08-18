Advanced Search
First National Bank Celebrates Back to School Spirit Submitted article

First National Banks Kelsey Briggs and Shannon Young celebrate the launch of the bank's new Spirit Cards. (Photo courtesy First National Bank)

First National Bank recently announced the launch of their Spirit VISA® Debit Cards.

The program, which works in partnership with their First Hoop program, currently enrolls 10 schools across their market area including Boothbay Region High School, Calais High School, Ellsworth High School, George Stevens Academy, in Blue Hill, Lincoln Academy, in Newcastle, Medomak Valley High School, in Waldoboro, Mount Desert Island High School, in Bar Harbor, Oceanside High School, in Rockland, Shead High School, in Eastport, and Sumner Memorial High School, in Sullivan.

When a customer opens a new personal checking account and asks for a Spirit Card, First National Bank donates $5 to the participating school’s First Hoop fund. Each school has an opportunity to earn an additional $500 per First Hoop season.

The new cards are available at any of First National Bank‘s 18 locations.

First National Bank, a subsidiary of The First Bancorp, Inc. is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot Counties. For more information, please call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

