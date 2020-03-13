Advanced Search
First National Bank Donates $30,000 to CLC Ambulance Service

at

From left: First National Bank Senior Vice President/Senior Regional Business Relationship OfficerTodd Savage, Branch Manager Jessica Day, Vice President/Regional Manager Michelle Curtis, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service Chief Nicholas Bryant, First National Bank President and CEO Tony McKim, and South Bristol Board representative Alden McFarland.

First National Bank recently announced a $30,000 donation to Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service Inc. toward its campaign to purchase two new ambulances.

CLC Ambulance Service is a nonprofit organization that provides top-quality emergency care and transport for nine local communities, including Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Edgecomb, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and South Bristol. CLC Ambulance is seeking to raise $396,000 for the purchase of two new ambulances. The company has reached nearly $170,000 toward its goal.

“We’re proud to support CLC Ambulance Service’s campaign,” said First National Bank President and CEO Tony McKim. “Two new ambulances will improve timeliness, quality of care, and reliable access for emergency medical services in Lincoln County.”

For more information or to contribute to the campaign, contact Service Chief Nicholas Bryant at 563-7105 or clcambulanceservice.org.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 16 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or visit thefirst.com.

