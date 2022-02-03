Advanced Search
First National Bank Supports Damariscotta Chamber

at

From left: Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce's Larry Sidelinger, First National Banks Nicci Kimball, Damariscotta chambers Lisa Hagen and Jane Oliver, First National Banks Jessica Day and Alyssa Allen, and First National Wealth Managements Gary Stone pose for a photo in front of the Damariscotta Region Information Bureau. (Courtesy photo)

First National Bank recently announced a $35,000 donation to the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce towards its capital campaign Restoring History: Building a Future.

The capital campaign launched to restore and revitalize the Damariscotta Region Information Bureau building. This will bring life back to the historic building and serve the community as a multi-use space. First National Bank’s contribution will be recognized with the naming opportunity of the history wall.

“First National Bank is proud to support the chamber and their vision for the information bureau,” said President and CEO Tony McKim. “It will be a great addition to the Damariscotta community.”

To learn more or contribute, call Lisa Hagen at the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce at 563-8340 or email info@damariscottaregion.com.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

