First National Bank recently presented $2,500 to Twin Villages Foodbank Farm to support their efforts growing quality fresh produce for neighbors in need in Lincoln County.

Established in 2016, Twin Villages Foodbank Farm provides fresh produce to food pantries and youth programs in partnership with Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust. During its 2021 season, the farm grew and delivered 45,000 lbs of food.

The farm has hosted over 500 student and adult volunteers to shovel, rake in compost, plant seedlings, weed and water. They’ve built a 16-by-20-foot walk-in storage cooler in the Darrows Barn at Coastal Rivers’ Round Top Farm, which allows them to grow and store more food and make deliveries into the winter months when the need is the greatest.

For more information, call 563-1393, ext. 410 or go to twinvillagesfarm.org.

First National Bank, a subsidiary of The First Bancorp, Inc. is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about the bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

