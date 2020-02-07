Fishing Tackle Shop to Open in Damariscotta

The Damariscotta Planning Board unanimously approved a change of use Monday, Feb. 3 that will allow a fishing tackle shop to open on School Street.

Matt Poole plans to open Tightlines Tackle Co. at 60 School St. in about a month. The property was formerly home to a hair salon.

Poole said the shop will specialize in gear for commercial tuna fishing, but will also have gear and bait for freshwater fishing.

Poole said he bought the business from Dave Mason, of Walpole, about a year ago.

Poole said he has received a permit for a small addition, but will wait on construction to see if he needs the extra space. The permit is good for a year.

Poole is the CEO of Damariscotta-based Colby & Gale Inc. and will continue in this capacity. He will own the tackle shop, but someone else will oversee day-to-day operations there.

According to Town Planner Bob Faunce, a change of use usually requires a site plan review, but Poole’s plans will not generate additional traffic, require additional parking, or affect drainage.

The planning board agreed to exempt the change of use from a site plan review.

Faunce said the town is working on an amendment to its land use ordinance that would eliminate the requirement for the planning board to approve a change of use that does not generate more traffic, require additional parking, increase floor size, or affect drainage.

Meeting date change

The planning board will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, March 9, a date change from March 2.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

