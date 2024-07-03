Frances Perkins Center Hires First Deputy Director

The Frances Perkins Center recently announced the hire of its first deputy director, Amanda Hatch, who will work alongside Executive Director Giovanna Gray Lockhart to lead the center forward as it expands organizational capacities, visitor programming, and educational outreach.

“We are delighted to welcome Amanda to our growing (Frances Perkins Center) team. She is a seasoned professional with excellent strategic, operational, and management skills. I look forward to partnering with her on building the Frances Perkins Center,” said Lockhart.

A skilled strategic consultant, trainer, and facilitator, Hatch comes to the Frances Perkins Center having served most recently as chief program and impact officer for the YWCA Central Maine serving the Lewiston-Auburn region. There, Hatch was responsible for strategic development and management of a significant portfolio of YWCA programs including health and wellness, child care, racial justice, and equity programming.

Using her certification in foundation restorative practices from the University of Maine Hutchinson Center and leading with equity in the nonprofit sector from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, Hatch has provided equity consulting services to assist businesses in moving beyond diversity and equity statements to creating meaningful cultural shifts to support and sustain inclusive policies and practices – important skills to incorporate during this time of significant growth for the Frances Perkins Center and Frances Perkins Homestead .

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Frances Perkins Center to support its operational growth and long-term mission impact,” Hatch said. “Working on-site at the Homestead during ongoing renovation and preservation projects – and now the kickoff of the summer visitor season – is energizing and inspiring. I can’t wait to be a part of what’s in store at the (center)!”

Prior to her work at the YWCA, Hatch served five years as program manager of corporate compliance for Diligent Corporation in the corporate Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption compliance sector contributing to her passion and expertise in feminist history, nonpartisan civic engagement, social justice, and inclusive and supportive workforce development.

Colleagues at the YWCA Central Maine nominated Hatch for Maine’s Best in Mission-Based Organizations Finest-Under-40.

Hatch holds a M.A. in German studies and graduate certification in film & media studies from the University of Cincinnati.

The Frances Perkins Center inspires current and future generations to understand and uphold the government’s role in providing social justice and economic security for all. Its work is guided by Frances Perkins’ effective leadership style and one woman’s power to change the world.

Located on 57 acres of picturesque woods and fields along the serene Damariscotta River in Newcastle, The Frances Perkins Homestead National Historic Landmark is the ancestral home and place of respite for Perkins. Recognized nationally, the 1837 brick house is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the buildings and full 57-acre property were designated a National Historic Landmark in 2014.

A free, self-guided exhibit on the life of Frances Perkins is available in the homestead barn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Walking trails are open seven days a week, sunrise to sunset.

To learn more about the Frances Perkins Center or visiting the homestead property, call 563-3374, email info@francesperkinscenter.org, or go to francesperkinscenter.org.

