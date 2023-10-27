Friends Nourish Community Through Dresden-Based Cooking Show

The importance of food, friends, feasts, and family is the motivation for “Nourishing Maine,” a cooking show hosted by Marge Kilkelly and Mary Kate Reny in partnership with Tyality Productions and Stunt Dog Productions Inc.

The pair has deep connections to the Maine community. Kilkelly served in both the Maine House of Representatives and Senate and owns Dragonfly Cove Farm in Dresden with her husband, Joe Murray. Reny played an integral part in community outreach for Renys department stores, of which her father-in-law is the founder.

“It’s very fun to be stepping out of that role a little bit, and people know us, but they don’t know us in the kitchen,” said Reny.

Kilkelly joined the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce in order to advertise the cooking classes she and Murray offer at Dragonfly Cove Farm. After appearing on “Chamber Chat,” a community-centered show produced by the Wiscasset Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Lincoln County Television, Kilkelly received a call from Tyler Davis, owner of Tyality Productions and LCTV videographer at the time of the Chamber Chat taping.

“Tyler was starting his own business to do production, and he reached out and said, ‘You should do a cooking show,’” Kilkelly said. “I’ve decided that Mary Kate is the person that if you really want to do something but you’re really hesitant about doing it and need somebody to tell you to go for it, you call Mary Kate.”

“If not now, when?” said Reny.

The pair said that while Maine has great food shows, they wanted their show to include variables they believe were missing in the genre: using recipes that are accessible, fun, and flexible, and using local foods.

“We want it to be easy. We don’t want it to be complicated. We don’t want you to have to travel all over the place to find ingredients. We want you to be able to open up your refrigerator or your cupboard or whatever and find the things you need and make it work, because that’s the way we cook,” said Kilkelly.

Kilkelly and Reny said their show is made for all ages and all cooking levels, and they hope the ease of their recipes will encourage people to give cooking a try.

“It’s not just about the skill, it’s about you imparting part of yourself into that product and then sharing it with other people,” said Kilkelly.

Moving forward, Kilkelly and Reny said they would love to work with sponsors from the community that want to help spread their mantra: “Food, Friends, Feasts, and Family.”

“If you have a warm, welcoming kitchen, that’s where people want to be,” said Kilkelly.

Reny added, “That experience is nourishing in your belly and your soul.”

The pair has filmed three episodes of “Nourishing Maine,” with the most recent episode airing on Saturday, Oct. 21.

“Nourishing Maine” airs twice a month on YouTube and is running on Bath and Brunswick local access television channels. For more information, email nourishingmaine@gmail.com or find “Nourishing Maine” on Instagram and Facebook.

