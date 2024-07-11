Gamage Shipyard Sold to Portland Company

The next chapter for Gamage Shipyard in South Bristol began on Friday, June 28 under new ownership, while continuing to operate under the same name, with its sale to a Portland-based marine services company.

Maine Yacht Center purchased the shipyard from co-owners Mike Tatro, of Waldoboro, Carol Morrison, of Union, and John Vinal, of Portland, who owned the business since 2021.

Tatro, the general manager since 2015, said representatives of Maine Yacht Center approached Gamage Shipyard and made an offer that felt right. He said selling the business was a painless process that started just nine months prior to June 28.

“It felt like this was how it was supposed to happen,” he said. “I feel good about it, it’s in good hands.”

The full-service shipyard with 25,000 square feet of storage has a long history serving the maritime community in the South Bristol gut off the Damariscotta River. According the Gamage Shipyard website, the business began in 1871 when Albion and Menzies Gamage purchased the six-acre waterfront property.

Between 1924, when Harvey F. Gamage took over the business, until his passing in 1976, the shipyard built nearly 300 vessels. His son, Linwood Gamage, took over ownership of the business until 2000 when it was sold to Rory Cowan, of South Bristol.

Some of those vessels include eight wooden military vessels built in the 1940s, and the 83-foot Mary Day, the first windjammer built specifically for the passenger trade, which was completed in 1959.

The majority of the vessels built at the shipyard were wooden fishing boats, according to the Gamage Shipyard website.

During Linwood Gamage’s ownership, the shipyard was mainly used as a boat storage facility. Under Cowan’s ownership, and with the help of Tatro, the facilities were modernized and expanded, adding a new marina and heated storage, helping the shipyard return to full service, and offering boat refitting and restoration, new boat builds, transportation, and mechanical work.

In 2020, with the guidance of Tatro, the shipyard constructed and launched its first boat in nearly 40 years. The Holland 32, a Downeast boat, was built in the design of working lobster boat.

Brian Harris, general manager of Maine Yacht Center, said the company is committed to supporting the operations of the historic shipyard and continuing to maintain its strong customer base.

“It’s a legacy property that’s built a lot of famous and historical vessels over the years. We’re looking forward to taking over,” Harris said. “The location is prime to serve Midcoast Maine.”

Harris said those operations will largely remain unchanged at the shipyard, and the company plans to add more mechanical systems and technician services in an effort to decrease turnaround time for repairs.

“If you’ve got a 10-week boating season and two of those weeks your boat is out of the water for repairs, that’s a lot of time,” Harris said.

For more information, go to gamageshipyard.com, call 644-8181, or visit the business at 6 Gamage Drive, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

