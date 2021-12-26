Gardens Aglow Makes Top 10 in National Holiday Light Display Contest

Gardens Aglow has once again been voted one of the top 10 holiday light displays in the country in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest. Selected as number four, Gardens Aglow competed against 19 other botanical gardens in the nationwide contest, all of which were chosen by a panel of experts partnering with 10Best editors. Winners were determined by popular vote.

Gardens Aglow, now in its seventh year, has been garnering passionate reactions from visitors of every age. Last month, the U.S. News & World Report named Gardens Aglow one of the 17 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S., reporting, “Previous travelers said Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is thrilling at any time of year, but they saved their biggest praise for the facility’s annual Gardens Aglow event.”

There is still plenty of time to enjoy the show. Gardens Aglow is open Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22 and 23, and then nightly from Christmas through Jan. 1. Download a map of the region from gardensaglow.org with entries in this year’s community lighting contest. The seasonal tour of the peninsula makes a great pre- or post-show activity, as does visiting the gardens’ environmentally driven Gardenshop online, shipping locally sourced, curated, and sustainable gifts from shop.mainegardens.org. To view the online calendar for available dates and times and to reserve advance tickets, which are required, go to gardensaglow.org.

Between Gardens Aglow and Boothbay Lights, the Boothbay peninsula is the place to be for wintertime cheer. Experience the gardens’ explosion of festive color, then enjoy a wide variety of the region’s seasonal activities.

