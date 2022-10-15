Get a Jump on the Holiday Shopping Season at the Early Bird Sale

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the annual Early Bird Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year. A few businesses will return to the early morning hours and offer discounts 6-9 a.m. while other businesses will be offering discounts all day long to help spread out traffic and manage staffing issues.

This is a great opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping and spend dollars locally, supporting businesses in the community.

The annual Early Bird event is sponsored by the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce. Be on the lookout for the Early Bird Sale insert in The Lincoln County News, posts on Facebook, and radio spot ads leading up to the event. Sale hours and discounts will vary for participating businesses.

A special enticement to the sale will be raffle prizes from local businesses. Shoppers are invited to drop by the table outside Sherman’s Book Store on Main Street no later than 4:30 p.m. to show your receipts for the day and fill out raffle tickets to win prizes. The more one spends, the more raffle tickets one gets. The raffle will be held on the chamber’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Members of the chamber have been invited to post their specials on their Facebook pages as the event approaches.

For more information on times, specials, prizes, and offers check out The Lincoln County News Early Bird insert.

