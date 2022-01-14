Gift-Giving Campaign Continues

Colby & Gale Inc.’s 75th anniversary community gift-giving campaign continued this week as General Manager Rob Wilkes (center), presented a donation for Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service to Service Chief Nicholas Bryant (right) and EMT Kobe Lincoln at its station in Damariscotta.

Founded in 1972, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service provides emergency care and transport at an Advanced Life Support level for nine local communities, including Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Edgecomb, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and South Bristol.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

