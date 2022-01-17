Gift-Giving Campaign Continues

Colby & Gale Inc.’s 75th anniversary community gift-giving campaign continued this week as Verne Verney presented a donation for The Mill at Pemaquid Falls to Old Bristol Historical Society Board President Robert Ives.

Founded in 2003, the Old Bristol Historical Society is a charitable and educational nonprofit corporation serving the public. In 2020, the society established the Bristol History Center at 2089 Bristol Road, which includes the historic Mill at Pemaquid Falls. The Old Bristol Historical Society is currently in the process of raising funds to restore the mill, create exhibit spaces, and establish a research center and office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

