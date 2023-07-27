Giovanna Gray Lockhart Named Executive Director of The Frances Perkins Center July 27, 2023 at 1:39 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst National Wealth Management Supports Frances Perkins CenterFrances Perkins Homestead Open to Summer VisitorsSteven Hufnagel Honored at Frances Perkins HomesteadPerkins Homestead Open to Summer VisitorsFrances Perkins Homestead National Historic Landmark Open for Tours Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!