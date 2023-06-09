Giselaine’s Spa Opens June 12

A stunning new spa has opened at the award-winning Boothbay Harbor Country Club. Business owner Giselaine Coulombe worked in partnership with Knickerbocker Group, known for its exceptional craftsmanship, to bring her vision to life. The extraordinary space is rooted in rustic elegance mixing custom high-end details with more natural materials.

The spa will feature an installation of coastal Maine images resulting from a unique collaboration between Coulombe and renowned photographer David McLain, yielding 32 striking black-and-white silver gelatin prints.

Giselaine’s Spa will offer a full array of services including massage therapy, hair services, pedicures, and manicures, as well as skin care treatments. The spa services will be available to members of Boothbay Harbor Country Club as well as guests of Boothbay Harbor Summer Cottages and Golf Villas. For more information about the cottages or golf villas, go to boothbaysummercottages.com.

“My vision for the spa was rustic elegance with a calm, relaxing atmosphere,” Coulombe said. “It was a pleasure working with Elena Duralde and Pascale Pluss-Zehm, interior designers with Knickerbocker Group. I’m so pleased with the results – an inspired space that is both sophisticated and serene.”

Giselaine’s Spa officially opens on Monday, June 12. The spa will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays will be co-ed day. The grand opening party will take place on Thursday, June 22. McLain will be on hand at the grand opening to meet and discuss his work.

For more information, go to giselaines-spa.com.

