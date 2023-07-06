Gravel Joins Newcastle Realty Team

A lifelong resident of Lincoln County, Jane Gravel brings strong community ties to her new role as a sales agent at Newcastle Realty.

Well-known for her success in purchasing failing businesses to restore and resell, Gravel’s positive experiences with the buying-and-selling process led her to pursue a post-retirement career in the real estate industry. She looks forward to using her unique client-based perspective when helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals.

Raised in the Damariscotta region, Gravel currently resides in Bremen. She shares that the close-knit community and beautiful scenery are among her favorite aspects of living locally.

Gravel takes pride in her knowledge of the surrounding areas and uses it to her advantage when working to connect individuals and families with their dream homes, whether local themselves or looking to make the Midcoast their new home.

An affiliate of Newcastle Realty’s apprenticeship program, Gravel works alongside her mentor, veteran Realtor Debby Schling.

In her spare time, Gravel enjoys volunteering with several local organizations and spending quality time with her four children and seven grandchildren.

Gravel can be reached at Newcastle Realty’s office, 87 Main St. in Damariscotta, at 563-1003, ext. 125, on her mobile at 380-2667, or by email at janegravel@cheneycompanies.com.

For more information, go to mynewcastle.com.

