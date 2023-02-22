Guest Bartenders Raise Thousands For Charity At The Penalty Box February 22, 2023 at 3:51 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOxbow Expands Tasting Room Hours, Offers Food Truck FridaysReliable Redemption Not Moving Forward in DamariscottaReliable Redemption Still a Go, Owner SaysDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingPenalty Box Owners to Open Reliable Redemption in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!