Hanley’s Market Open During Construction

The owner of Hanley’s Market, the convenience store and gas station at the intersection of Routes 129 and 130 in Bristol, hopes to keep the store open for regular business hours during construction in the parking lot.

“We’re hoping to be open normal hours, but construction could change that,” owner Ryan Ball said on Monday, April 19. Regular hours are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Ball said he has to work with the contractor, Lewiston-based Simard & Sons Inc., and may have to close on certain days or at certain times to accommodate construction.

A sign in front of the store says “open during construction” and Ball said that if the sign is not up, the store is closed. He recommended that customers call the store at 563-1388 before making a trip.

After construction, Hanley’s will be branded a Citgo station and will have two gas pumps, so four people can fill up at once. Ball said he will also start offering ethanol-free 93 octane super-grade gas.

Upgrades are also being done to the interior. The store has a new floor and fresh paint. A new ceiling and a stainless steel grill with exhaust are also set to be installed.

Ball said the installation of new underground gas tanks started April 12 and the crew is “right on schedule” to finish by the end of the month or early May.

He has two concerns about customer access to the store: safety and lack of space. He said customers can park off to the side by a dumpster in the parking lot, right in front of the store, or alongside Bristol Road.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

