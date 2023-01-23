This March, staff at Lovejoy Health Center and Sheepscot Valley Health Center are happy to welcome Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Melanie Morin to the team.

Morin earned her master’s degree in psychiatric nursing from Husson University of Bangor. Previously, she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Maine at Fort Kent, and her associate’s degree in nursing from Kennebec Valley Community College. Morin brings a wealth of experience in whole-person, holistic, patient care, and specifically in evidence-based treatments for mental illness.

“My philosophy of care is to treat patients with respect and dignity –providing care for patients in the same way as I would want to be treated if I was in a similar situation,” Morin said. “It is my belief that this way of caring for patients creates an environment of attention that is more conducive to healing. Focusing on the whole person means caring for their physical wellbeing as well as considering their emotional and spiritual wellbeing. Each of these aspects is integral to the whole person.”

Morin joins physicians Dean Chamberlain, Ann Schwink and Kathryn Wistar; physician assistants Nichole Johnston, Anna Simmler, Craig Urwin, and Zachary Wissman; nurse practitioner Keiko Kurita; licensed clinical social worker Deborah Daigle; and licensed clinical professional counselor Ashley Rancourt offering medical and behavioral health services for patients of all ages.

Residents of Albion, Coopers Mills/Whitefield, and nearby towns have enjoyed quality care at Lovejoy Health Center and Sheepscot Valley Health Center since their establishments in 1978 and 1980, respectively.

Lovejoy Health Center and Sheepscot Valley Health Center are a part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of 12 federally qualified health centers located across Central and Western Maine, delivering services to citizens from nine of Maine’s 16 counties.

To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. In addition, an affordable care program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of healthcare and medications, including Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private nonprofit with a 48-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants, and by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $4,815,606 with 82.2% financed by non-governmental sources.

