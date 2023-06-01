Hearty Roots and First National Bank Make Space for Wellness

Hearty Roots has found a home at 18 Water St. in Damariscotta, thanks to the community-minded generosity of First National Bank.

The local bank has temporarily loaned the recently available house to Hearty Roots while the local youth organization raises funds to build their permanent campus.

“As a community bank, part of our mission is to support our local nonprofits to make their dreams come true. We wish Hearty Roots a very successful capital campaign so they can continue their great work with the children and families of Lincoln County,” said Susan A. Norton, of First National Bank.

The move to a fixed residence is a major milestone for the outdoor youth organization that began as “purposefully portable” in 2017 as a way to meet local kids year-round on nature preserves to help them become good stewards of their mental health and the land.

“This is an amazing step on our journey,” said Hearty Roots founder Haley Bezon. “We have walls, a roof, desks, all for the first time! But more than that, our team has a place to gather, and local kids have a place where they can continue with programming during days when Maine is a bit too fierce, even for our hardy youth.”

The new location will be a space for the organization to conduct youth intakes; hold staff and board meetings; meet with families and donors; build community; and enjoy being part of the beautiful bustle of Damariscotta where so many of their supporters gather for business and recreation.

Hearty Roots is committed to providing high-quality outdoor adventure experiences for local youth, led by a staff of highly-accredited mentors. The organization’s mission is to “get kids off the grid and into their hearts.” This means a lot of time spent outdoors. On trails. Exploring Maine’s wild. Paddling Maine’s waters.

Yet at the end of every day, everyone needs a place to call home and now Hearty Roots has one for its budding community of kids, parents, and supporters. Hearty Roots would love to extend an invitation to any readers who’d like to visit its new “heartquarters” and talk about kids, mental wellness, physical adventure, and all the beautiful intersections the organization creates through innovative, non-clinical programming.

“It’s an amazing gift to have a homebase while we fundraise for a permanent homebase,” said Shannon M. Parker, coordinator of the capital campaign. “Hearty Roots is all about making connections, building relationships, and working toward wellness for our collective future — all tenets First National Bank holds dear. We couldn’t be more grateful for the partnership.”

For more information on Hearty Roots year-round programming, summer offerings for youth, their capital campaign for the Hearty Roots Campus for Mindful Adventure, or sponsoring a child’s hearty adventure through scholarship, go to heartyroots.org.

