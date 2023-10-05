Hearty Roots Welcomes New Board Member

Leah Bauer found herself in nature, particularly in her post-college years spent in the wilderness serving in an AmeriCorps program and on an extended self-supported bike tour of New Zealand. Attending medical school in her native state of Ohio, Bauer was on the leadership team for Ride for World Health, a nonprofit providing educational programming and raising money for global health during a cross-country bike ride.

As a new board member for the organization, Bauer brings a wealth of experience to Hearty Roots.

“Joining this board just feels right as the values and mission of Hearty Roots speak to me deeply,” she said. “I’ve spent the past 10 years treating individuals living with substance use disorder, and every day I’m faced with the massive detrimental impact of adverse childhood experiences. I’m excited to invest energy in Hearty Roots and the powerful preventive work they are doing to promote positive childhood experiences and boost resilience among youth in our community.”

Bauer completed her psychiatry residency at Mass General Brigham’s McLean Hospital in Boston before moving to Maine, where she took a job with MaineHealth, becoming board certified in addiction medicine as well as psychiatry.

She currently works administratively and clinically in her field as the senior medical director of behavioral health for MaineHealth at Mid Coast-Parkview Health. Bauer works in the outpatient setting at the Addiction Resource Centers in Brunswick and Damariscotta.

She serves on Gov. Janet Mills’ clinical opioid advisory council and formerly served on the board of the MaineHealth Medical Group.

“Leah joined the board ready to roll up her sleeves, and this is such a gift for our nimble, devoted board team,” said Shannon M. Parker, of Hearty Roots. “Having Leah’s expertise helps us all improve the ways we proactively meet mental health needs for area youth, and the context in which to grow our partnerships with the traditional healthcare system as we serve kids in the school and the community. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Hearty Roots is a local nonprofit youth organization that helps kids become good stewards of the land and their mental health. Its inclusive, year-round programs intentionally meet every kid where they’re at, developmentally and emotionally, with programming that fosters resilience.

For more information, go to heartyroots.org.

