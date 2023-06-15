Hearty Roots Welcomes New Board Member

Hearty Roots is thrilled to expand its board of directors by welcoming Lisa Katz, a longtime resident of Damariscotta, where she adventures alongside her husband and two sons. Previously from Monterey, Calif., Katz found the Midcoast offered a true sense of coming home.

For the last 30 years, Katz has worked as a clinical social worker who supports children, families, and adults. She has a private counseling practice in Newcastle and can be spotted in the wild at Lincoln Academy as a school social worker.

“Lisa comes to Hearty Roots at an exciting and crucial time. Her wealth of experience and expertise as a licensed clinical social worker in schools and private practice will continue to strengthen our therapeutic approach in local schools and in our community, and offer support to staff that will only further benefit the participants we are working with,” said Hannah Walsh, therapeutic adventure mentor for Hearty Roots.

Katz has offered summer groups for participants needing the therapeutic nature of the outdoors and supported youth on wilderness adventure trips like rock climbing, ropes course, backpacking, and rafting.

“My experiences and the creative, infectiously positive energy at Hearty Roots informed my decision to want to be part of the organization,” Katz said.

When not working in the schools or at her practice or supporting the very grateful team at Hearty Roots, Katz can be found hiking local preserves with her husband, dog, and friends, or on the water whenever possible.

Hearty Roots is thrilled to welcome Katz and invites all readers to support children to “get off the grid and into their hearts.”

For more information, go to heartyroots.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

