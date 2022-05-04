Hodgdon Yachts to Build Flagship Boat, The LION

Hodgdon Yachts has partnered with marine technology company Vita, to build its highest performance all electric flagship, the 10.5 meter (34’5″) LION.

Engineered and powered by Vita in the UK, designed by BorromeodeSilva in Milan, and now built by Hodgdon Yachts in Maine, the LION represents high-quality boat building with the latest in electrical marine propulsion.

The first and only premium electric powerboat compatible with fast DC charging, the LION combines high performance and style with a one hour charge EME, a cruising speed of 24 knots and a top speed of over 35 knots.

“At Hodgdon we strive to push the boundaries in terms of materials, technology and design to optimize performance and deliver the quality the industry expects. Our move into electric yachts and tenders further demonstrates our commitment to increasing demands from the market for zero emissions boating,” says Audrey Hodgdon, director of sales and marketing, in a news release.

The LION can accommodate up to eight guests in a large cockpit which can also be configured for dining. The sunpad and bathing area provides ample room for relaxation, together with a shower and ladder for swimming. Forward, the enclosed cabin includes a day berth, day head and sink as well as storage, with an integrated Fusion sound system throughout the boat.

The LION will be available for sea trials in the South of France this summer.

For more information, visit hodgdonyachts.com and vita-power.com.

