Hutchins Automotive, U-Haul Partner to Provide Essential Services

U-Haul Company of Maine, Inc. is pleased to announce that Hutchins Automotive has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Somerville community.

Hutchins Automotive at 102 Jones Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, pre-tow inspection, moving supplies, and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. U-Haul products may be reserved at this location by calling 549-4550 or visiting bit.ly/3bHNvD5.

Hutchins Automotive owner Michael Hutchins Sr. is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Lincoln County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenges for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. U-Haul products are utilized by first responders, delivery companies, small businesses, college students, and countless other groups in addition to the household mover.

U-Haul offers programs that promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up rental trucks at any hour using only a smartphone. Available agents interact with customers online, enabling customers to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.

