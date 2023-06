On Sunday, June 11, a new food truck called Banyan Tree will be located at the Rising Tide Co-op. Owner San Rudra describes the style as an “Indian food truck with a local twist.”

The truck will be located at Rising Tide Co-op, 323 Main St., in Damariscotta from noon to 5 p.m. every Sunday starting June 11.

For more information, go to banyantreeme.com or email at info@banyantreeme.com.

