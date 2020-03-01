Jefferson Quilter Goes Into Business

A new business in Jefferson offers digital machine quilting services.

Stacey Bendure owns the home-based business, 207 Longarm Quilting LLC. She was formerly the “resident quilter” at Maine-ly Sewing in Nobleboro and has 18 years of experience in the field.

Now, she wants to put the skills and techniques she has learned to work for herself.

“I thought it would be nice to be my own boss and I think I have a great service to offer the community,” Bendure said.

In longarm quilting, a longarm sewing machine is used to sew together a quilt top, quilt batting, and quilt backing into a finished quilt.

Quilting typically incorporates these three layers: the top fabric, or quilt top; batting, or insulating material; and backing material.

“I have over 500 designs for people to choose from, and there are millions of designs I can download off the internet,” Bendure said.

Bendure said her favorite part about quilting is seeing how the different parts of the quilt come together to form the finished product.

“Quilting can completely transform designs. It is really neat,” she said.

“I like when people give me a quilt top and let me work my magic,” she said.

Bendure uses a 12-foot Gammill Classic machine with Statler Stitcher/Creative Studios software, used to design, place, edit, and customize patterns.

The business will officially launch Sunday, March 1, according to Bendure. She is working to set up a drop-off and pickup area in the community.

“I also do mail orders. I have a quilting form for people to fill out. It gives me an idea of what they are looking for,” Bendure said.

To contact Bendure, email longarmquilting@gmail.com, find 207 Longarm Quilting on Facebook, call 380-4031, or send mail to P.O. Box 374, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Bendure said she was introduced to quilting through her mother-in law, Marjorie Hallowell, founder and owner of Maine-ly Sewing.

“She needed help. I started helping and never looked back,” Bendure said.

Bendure is originally from Auburn and worked for TD Bank before moving to Jefferson to live with her husband, Gerry Bendure.

“At that time, his mother, Marjorie, was starting Maine-ly Sewing and needed help. I worked for Maine-ly Sewing under Marjorie Hallowell for almost 20 years,” Bendure said.

Bendure managed the business, where her daily activities included inventory control, sewing machine services, sample making, classes, and training, in addition to running the store’s website and social media.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

