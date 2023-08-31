Jessica Simmons Joins Newcastle Realty Team

Born and raised in the Midcoast, Jessica Simmons knows what makes Maine a great place to call home. Growing up in East Boothbay, Simmons spent a few years living out of state before inevitably returning home and starting a career at Hodgdon Yacht Services. Simmons currently resides in Edgecomb with her fiance and daughter.

Though brand new to the world of real estate, Simmons’s interest in the profession began when purchasing her own home in 2017. When asked why she chose to join Newcastle Realty, she said the company’s unique apprenticeship program was a huge motivator. Additionally, she gave credit to the welcoming atmosphere and friendly team of local agents.

Since joining Newcastle Realty, Simmons has worked alongside her mentor, Carmen Reed, while learning the ins-and-outs of real estate.

Often described as detail-oriented, friendly, and motivated, Simmons looks forward to using these skills to help buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals. In her spare time, Simmons enjoys spending quality time with her fiance and their daughter.

Simmons can be reached at Newcastle Realty’s Boothbay Harbor location, 14 Todd Ave., by telephone at 380-5641, and by email at jessicasimmons@cheneycompanies.com.

To learn more about Newcastle Realty, go to mynewcastle.com.

