Keller Williams Damariscotta Office Opens June 28

Keller Williams Realty will be celebrating its new location at 65 Main St. in Damariscotta with an open house from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served during the event, which is open to the public.

This new location allows for the continued growth of our business in Midcoast Maine, which currently serves over 40 Keller Williams agents.

Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland, headquartered at 50 Sewall St. in Portland, was established in 2003. With over a dozen locations across Maine and over 540 associates, it is the largest real estate brokerage in the state. The franchise, which is independently owned and operated, was proud to serve more than 4,400 Maine families in 2022.

For more information, call Brad Knowles at 879-9800 or go to kwmaine.com.

