King Eider’s Pub Closes after Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

King Eider’s Pub, in downtown Damariscotta, has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Co-owner Jed Weiss said by phone Thursday that the state did not require the restaurant to shut down, but the owners did so out of an abundance of caution while employees wait for direction from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention about whether to quarantine for 14 days or just monitor their health symptoms.

Weiss said he is working closely with the Maine CDC and waiting for more information.

“It’s now at our front door, quite literally. We’re just trying to do the best we can for our staff, our patrons, and our community. That’s why we closed right away. Now, we’re just waiting to hear what the CDC has to say,” Weiss said.

Weiss said the employee does not work directly with customers for long periods of time and is not on the wait staff, so the Maine CDC will likely consider only co-workers, not customers, close contacts of the person.

The Maine CDC defines close contacts as “people who were within 6 feet of a COVID-19 case for 15 minutes or more. This includes the 48-hour period before the COVID-19 case became symptomatic.”

According to the agency’s standard operating procedure, close contacts must be tested and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of the test result.

Anyone who has contact with someone who tests positive for less than 15 minutes is advised to monitor their health symptoms.

Weiss said the Maine CDC contacted King Eider’s on Oct. 27 and told the restaurant a customer who had been at the restaurant on a certain date had tested positive for COVID-19 and there may have been exposure.

Weiss said staff at King Eider’s determined that only two employees had contact with that customer and the contact lasted under 15 minutes, leading them to recommend that those employees monitor their symptoms.

Both the employees then received COVID-19 tests at LincolnHealth’s Respiratory Care Clinic — one tested positive and one negative, Weiss said.

According to Weiss, the Maine CDC said the customer and employee’s positive tests are not necessarily connected — the employee also could have contracted the coronavirus outside work.

Weiss said the employee has informed the Maine CDC of everyone they came into contact with in the 48-hour period before they developed symptoms and he is waiting for that process to run its course.

He said the employee had minor symptoms and is doing OK.

Weiss said he hopes to be up and running for curbside pickup soon, if the Maine CDC clears enough employees to return to work. He expects employees will hear if they have to quarantine by Friday, Oct. 30.

“The piece that’s going to keep us closed is we don’t have enough people to open the doors,” Weiss said.

Customers and members of the community have voiced concern and offered support since the restaurant announced the positive case and its temporary closing Thursday, Weiss said.

