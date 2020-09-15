King Eider’s Pub Named ‘Best Bar’

King Eider’s Pub was named “Best Bar” in Down East magazine’s annual “Best of Maine” issue. From shopping to eating to playing outdoors, Down East readers and editors selected their statewide favorites this year and King Eider’s Pub made the list.

Winners of the “Best of Maine” awards are selected for one of two categories: the Readers’ Choice or the Editors’ Choice. Ideas for the annual Editors’ Choice Best of Maine Down East are collected throughout the year as the magazine’s editors and contributors travel the state. The Readers’ Choice nominees are identified and voted on by thousands of Down East readers each year. Categories include Food and Drink, Shopping and Lifestyle, Travel and Play, Arts and Culture, and Home and Garden.

The team at King Eider’s Pub believes that a few elements make it stand out as “the best,” including being family-owned and operated since 1996, offering handcrafted brews from Maine, England, Ireland, and beyond, and offering mug, wine, and whiskey clubs.

The pub’s warm and welcoming surroundings and an exceptional staff dedicated to excellent service are the finishing, and most important, touches.

