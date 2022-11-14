With almost 20 years of experience working in real estate, Kirsten Ingram brings experience, capability, and dedication to her role as a broker at Newcastle Realty. Ingram has been with Newcastle Realty since 2018. She has been recognized for being a top producing agent since 2019.

When asked what she most enjoys about real estate, Ingram cited the collective feelings of happiness and excitement among clients after a successful closing.

Ingram said she takes pride in her ability to forge lasting relationships with her real estate clients. She believes good communication and responsiveness are two essential characteristics of a successful realtor; traits she regularly relies on when going the extra mile for buyers and sellers.

A current resident of Bremen, Ingram loves the clean air, genuine communities, and the gorgeous coastline offered by life in the Midcoast. When she’s not serving the needs of buyers and sellers, Ingram enjoys impromptu adventures with her husband and dog, helping out at the art and antiques galleries she and her husband own, and spending time at the beach, especially in the off season when she has the whole place to herself.

Ingram can be reached by calling Newcastle Realty’s office, 87 Main St., Damariscotta, at 563-1003, ext. 125; or call her mobile phone, 832-1111, or email kirsteningram@cheneycompanies.com. To learn more about Newcastle Realty, go to mynewcastle.com.

