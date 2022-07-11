On June 23, Kneaded Provisions, the South Bristol-based all-in-one coffee shop, bakery, and country store, opened for its second summer.

Owned by Sara Mitchell and Jennifer Keegan and managed by Kara Keegan, the store has become a staple for locals and tourists alike. This family-run business is sure to satisfy any craving, with staff quick to share their personal favorites. Whether stopping by for a latte and one of Jennifer Keegan’s freshly made baked goods in the morning, or securing a seat at the counter to enjoy a chicken salad sandwich at midday, baristas Katie and Aidan Sanborn, and Hope McSherry, will provide service with a smile.

Kneaded Provisions is always on the hunt for local artists to display and sell their work at the store. Featuring the work of painter Susan Bartlett Rice, and partnering with Vikki Murray, Kay Mitchell, and Susan Johnson, the business values all things local and handmade.

Entering through the bright purple door at 12 W. Side Road, each customer is greeted with the sense of care that built this gem of a store. Everyone leaves full and happy.

Open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Kneaded Provisions hopes to be a place where connections bloom through creativity, community, and most of all: good food.

For more information, call 644-1030 or find Kneaded Provisions on Instagram.

