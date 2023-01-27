Design-build firm Knickerbocker Group is entering its 45th year with much to celebrate.

The firm, which is 100 percent employee-owned, recently celebrated the milestone of hiring its 100th employee.

Operating out of locations in Boothbay and Portland, the last two years have brought sustained growth for the firm. New additions to its architecture, interior design, construction, and property management practices as well as its newly launched landscape architecture practice, have allowed the firm to keep pace with the growing demand for its services.

Knickerbocker Group’s team growth will also support the launch of the firm’s 2023 prefab division, including net zero homes and living spaces delivered 95% complete.

What began as a small carpentry company in 1978 is now a group of inspired collaborators who contribute their diverse talents to creating a holistic design-build process. A vital component of the company’s ethos is the belief that Knickerbocker Group’s success is due to the collective hard work, dedication, vision, and stewardship of its employees and thus its employee-ownership model continues to fuel a culture of trust, transparency, and accountability.

Knickerbocker Group offers comprehensive architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, woodworking, property management and construction management services for residential buildings and commercial spaces throughout Maine.

For more information, go to knickerbockergroup.com.

