Lash Retires From First National After 35 Years

First National Bank Vice President and mortgage loan officer Bonnie Lash will retire June 30, after 35 years with the bank.

Lash has been a mortgage lender in the Midcoast since 1981 when she started working at the Waldoboro Bank. She joined First National Bank in 1987 and has worked in Knox and Lincoln counties, helping members of the community buy their first homes, their “forever” dream homes, and retirement homes.

In retirement, Lash plans to spend more time with family, including her husband Neil and seven grandchildren and enjoy life on her farm.

During Lash’s time with First National Bank she has been a dedicated member of the team and has mentored many new lenders and loan assistants. Lash’s loan assistant Shanna Castner has been promoted to retail loan administrator and will be based in Waldoboro. Castner joined the bank in 1999.

For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or visit thefirst.com.

