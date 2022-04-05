Legacy Properties in Top 500 U.S. Real Estate Agencies

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, announced today that it ranked in the RealTrends 500 national brokerage rankings for 2022. It is the first time that Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty has been named to this prestigious list of top-ranked national agencies.

RealTrends, the residential real estate brokerage industry’s leading consulting and research firm, has released its annual Top 500 report, the real estate industry’s definitive ranking of brokerages, franchisors, and holding companies.

“RealTrends has been following us as an up-and-coming company for several years,” said Chris Lynch, president of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “Our commitment to our clients and our agents has been instrumental to our growth and overall success in these turbulent market conditions.”

The report ranks the nation’s top 500 brokerages by annual sales volume, transaction sides, and agent count, with sales volume as the core metric used to highlight the company’s overall strength. Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is one of only two Maine-based real estate companies to appear in the Top 500 brokerage companies.

“Maine is a small state with a small real estate market, which makes it difficult to rank on a national scale. We are so pleased to be recognized for our hard work,” Lynch said. “We are so fortunate to have some of the most experienced and dedicated agents in the state exclusively focusing on helping our clients achieve their real estate goals.”

The RealTrends 500 report, along with supporting information, can be found at realtrends.com.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at 780-8900 and info@legacysir.com.

