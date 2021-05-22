Legacy Properties Sotheby’s to Open Northeast Harbor Office

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, is proud to announce the opening of their newest office in Northeast Harbor. The addition of this sixth office builds upon the increasingly strong performance that Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty has shown in recent years on Mount Desert Island and the surrounding communities.

“Our team of very experienced and successful agents has enabled us to build a strong presence serving the local Mount Desert Island market for a number of years and we are excited to be able to better serve our clients with a new office in the heart of Northeast Harbor,” said President Christopher Lynch. “There are so many special properties on Mount Desert Island, the Blue Island Peninsula, and in surrounding communities whose owners can greatly benefit from the world-class marketing and property distribution platform that we provide and we are excited for the opportunity that the opening of this office gives us to communicate this message to our friends and neighbors.”

“We were one of the very first real estate companies to adopt Matterport 3D virtual tours over five years ago, and our market-leading position with this technology along with our constant focus on optimizing and improving the digital experience for our friends, neighbors, and clients on both legacysir.com and all of our social media platforms have allowed us to show the world why we all love the Maine Lifestyle so much,” said Chief Operating Officer Chris Fortunato. “We are committed to offering our clients access to the very best tools that enable us to truly tell the stories of their homes. Coupling these stories with our unmatched distribution network, which includes over 1,000 Sotheby’s International Realty offices in 72 countries across the world, is a proven winning combination.”

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at 780-8900 and info@legacysir.com.

The Damariscotta office at 170 Main St. can be reached at 563-2775.

